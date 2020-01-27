Kern Schools Federal Credit Union announces name change

The Kern Schools Federal Credit Union has announced it will change its name to Valley Strong Credit Union starting Feb. 18.

The bank said the change allows them to expand beyond Kern County and serve more people in the region. The credit union will remain a member-owned nonprofit entity.

In addition, Valley Strong will offer more products and services, such as business banking and extended Contact Center hours. Those who bank with the credit union will also see fewer service fees as well as implementation of a new ATM fleet, the company confirmed.

“We are the same financial institution you have trusted for more than 80 years,” said President/CEO Stephen P. Renock, IV. “People have a lot of financial options these days. We want to make sure we position the Credit Union for current and future success, and help consumers realize their financial goals right here in the Valley.”