BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Each year thousands of animals are put down in Kern County because of pet overpopulation and the problem is growing.

“We don’t want this story to be about how many animals are being euthanized in the shelters,” Nick Cullen of Kern County Animal Services said. “It’s an unfortunate tragedy, but this group of volunteers here is something positive.”

Cullen along with more than a dozen others are taking to the streets in East Bakersfield to offer services to save dogs in the county from being euthanized.

“We managed to get to 525 homes on Tuesday, and we got 15 dogs and a cat to sign up for spay and neuter services,” Cullen said.

Kern S.A.F.E. Chairman, Dawn Romero says the save rate for animals in Kern County has plummeted since pre-pandemic levels: 5,122 euthanized animals in 2023 from Bakersfield Animal Care Center and Kern County Animal Services.

“If you break that down, it’s about 16 a day for each workday that has to be euthanized,” said Romero.

Romero claims 11,000 animals in Kern County were saved in 2023, but volunteers with S.A.F.E. say that’s not good enough.

Volunteer, Heather McCrary with Unity K-9 Rescue says providing vaccinations can help.

“It’s very exciting now that we can offer rabies now for free,” McCrary said. “We will be doing spay and neuter clinics. Low cost spay and neuter clinics. If there’s not an option to pay, that can be covered.”

McCrary says crates, leashes, harnesses, transportation, and even dog food are all given away for free if the person can’t pay. Volunteers are excited to share the news even if it’s a little dangerous to deliver.

“There are dogs running around loose out here, and they’re not always contained. Walking up on to people’s homes, you don’t want to just come in unannounced. They don’t really know who you are, and you just want to let them know that we’re only here to do good,” Carrie Zaninovich said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Saving animals from euthanasia is what these volunteers are all about, and they could be coming to your neighborhood next to offer you services.

The organization is offering a free drive-thru and walk-up vaccination clinic, and free microchips Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heritage Park Skate Park located at 2005 Ridge Road. Vaccines include: Parvo/Distemper/Rabies. Puppies must be at least 6 weeks old for DHPP, and 16 weeks old for Rabies.

Sign-ups for low cost spay and neuter will be available for upcoming clinics.

For more information for help, or to volunteer, just send an email to helpkernsafe@gmail.com, or call 661 431-8053.