BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Survivors of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting are gathering to share stories of resilience.

On Oct. 1, 2017, 58 people died and more than 850 were hurt when a gunman opened fire on concert-goers at the Route 91 festival in Las Vegas. Two more later died, bringing the total number of victims to 60.

Among the victims were several Kern County residents. Bailey Schweitzer, 20, Jack Beaton, 54, Shafter High graduate Victor Link and Taft resident and substitute teacher Kelsey Meadows, 28.

On the five year anniversary of that shooting, survivors will gather in Kern County for a chance to share stories of hope and healing.

This event will be open to all Route 91 Community Members, but out of respect for their privacy, it will not be open to the general public.

