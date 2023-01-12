BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Fourth of July show in the Kern River Valley may hold a fresh installment for 2023.

The Kern River Valley Chamber of Commerce announced last June that the 2022 fireworks show would be the last due to rising costs, it may however return in 2023.

Last year’s event cost $40,000 and it is expected to increase this year. Chamber Office Coordinator Elizabeth Mandia said the show might be resurrected because of the amount of funding raised by local merchants.

The decision on the 2023 fireworks exhibit will depend on further fund-raising efforts.