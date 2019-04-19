Kern River Transitional Care opens in Bakersfield
Bakersfield has a new skilled nursing facility for patients well enough to leave a hospital, but well enough to be safe at home while they are recovering from acute care.
Kern River Transitional Care opened Thursday afternoon.
The clinic's executive director, Cory Blomquist says it's a much needed service for people in Bakersfield. He said the clinic would fill the need for people who need transitional care.
The clinic is located at 5151 Knudsen Drive.
