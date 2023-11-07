BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern River Ranger District is set to conduct a pile burn on the Sherman Pass Landing on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

According to officials, the purpose of the pile burn is to reduce heat fuels in an area that is susceptible to wildfires.

The pile burning is expected to last 10 days. Trail and road closures are not anticipated, according to officials.

Smoke will be visible along Sherman Pass Road, according to officials, when smoke is present motorists should reduce speed and turn on headlights.

Fire personnel will be monitoring the burn.