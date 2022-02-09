Kern River Parkway path to be repaved, expect closures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parts of the Kern River Parkway path will be getting repaved starting next week, according to the City of Bakersfield.

The repaving project is set to begin at 7 a.m. on Feb 16. and will continue until it is finished, according to the city.

The scheduled around-the-clock closures for repaving are as followed:

Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, between Chester Avenue Bridge and Golden State Avenue Bridge

Feb. 18 to Feb. 22, between Golden State Avenue Bridge and 24th Street Bridge

Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, between 24th Street Bridge and Highway 99 Bridge.

For more information call the Public Works Department at 661-326-3724.