Kern River Parkway path to be repaved, expect closures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parts of the Kern River Parkway path will be getting repaved starting next week, according to the City of Bakersfield.
The repaving project is set to begin at 7 a.m. on Feb 16. and will continue until it is finished, according to the city.
The scheduled around-the-clock closures for repaving are as followed:
- Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, between Chester Avenue Bridge and Golden State Avenue Bridge
- Feb. 18 to Feb. 22, between Golden State Avenue Bridge and 24th Street Bridge
- Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, between 24th Street Bridge and Highway 99 Bridge.
For more information call the Public Works Department at 661-326-3724.