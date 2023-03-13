BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While some communities in Kern are still grappling with the effects of the storm, last week’s rain showers brought back an attraction the city has not seen in years.

Most of the flood water flowing through Kernville went into Lake Isabella. Water officials are releasing some water into the river through the canyon, however the water moving through town came from the Friant Kern canal and the California Aqueduct.

Officials are working to distribute water coming down from the north into ground water banking projects around Kern.

During a “normal” river flow, the Kern River runs at 600 cubic feet per second. During a “great” summer river flow, it’s around 7,000 cubic feet per second. In the climax of the storm on Friday, the river was running at 45,000 cubic feet per second.

The massive flow of water prompted Kern County Fire Department to issue an evacuation order for parts of Wasco surrounding Highway 43 and Pond Road Sunday afternoon.

An evacuation order was also issued for residents near east McFarland, county officials said Saturday night. An evacuation warning remains in effect for residents near Poso Creek.

The water flow throughout town will be replenish as more rain is expected to hit Kern County Tuesday.