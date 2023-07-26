BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Isabella Lake is almost filled to the brim, but Kern River levels are now reducing.

As of Wednesday morning, the lake sits at 97% capacity. A vast majority of the snow from this past winter has melted and flowed into the lake, and the inflow of snowmelt has been steadily declining since late May.

Officials hope to fill Isabella Lake to full capacity, but in the meantime, river levels throughout Bakersfield have been decreasing.

Reports from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers show the flow out of the dam has been reduced by half.