BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The great flood in Bakersfield in 1868 didn’t merely destroy things – it actually helped build, too. Here’s part two.

The Kern River’s flow might seem pretty powerful right now, but consider a flood so powerful it can deliver the lumber 80 miles — enough for a log cabin.

It was December 1867, and, just like today, storms had blown staggering amounts of rain, snow and ice into the southern Sierra Nevada.

Riverbanks were overflowing in Bakersfield – but then all of a sudden the flow slowed to a trickle. Townsfolk sent a rider up through the canyon to find out why. And he found it – above what is now Kernville – a huge, natural dam of ice blocked the river.

There was nothing to do but wait. Then, on New Year’s Day, that dam collapsed and water rushed down the canyon like a tidal wave, bringing rocks, trees and debris with it.

The rushing waters brought that debris 80 miles from what is today the Sequoia National Park along the Kern River channel – west, according to historian Ken Hooper, as far as the river would carry it.

“Out by what is Buena Vista [Lake] today,” Hooper said. “That’s how far the river blew over there with all the rocks and boulders and trees.”

“The logs went way out almost to Taft – that’s how far the Kern River channel went in those days,” Mike McCoy the executive director of the Kern County Museum said. “We had Tulare Lake and you also have Buena Vista Lake and Kern Lake. These logs would have floated all the way out to Mettler and Taft.”

And there, McCoy is where homesteader Thomas Barnes, a Confederate army veteran wounded in the Civil War, found them – building materials from the heavens, or more accurately from the river, deposited for him there on the harsh, near-treeless terrain of western Kern.

“And he built this cabin in 1868 and had a small farm where he raised hogs and alfalfa and eight children in a one-room cabin,” McCoy said.

For decades Thomas Barnes, his wife Jane and their eight children farmed their 160 acres of land later known as the Canfield Ranch.

In 1946, officials with the Kern County Land Company moved the Barnes log cabin to Bakersfield as a donation to posterity.

“At that time this was the Kern County Fairgrounds and so this was brought in as an attraction,” McCoy said. “Several of the old buildings were brought here as part of the fairgrounds.”

The Barnes cabin was in fact the Kern County Museum’s first preserved historic building – the start of what would become known as Pioneer Village.

Might the mighty Kern River one day deliver most construction material? It will almost surely deliver something.