BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It’s Memorial Day weekend, a time of the year that means a lot of things to a lot of people. One of those associations is the start of drowning season on the Kern River.

There were two grim acknowledgements of that unfortunate fact Friday alongside the wide and strong Kern River: Kern County Search and Rescue and Kern County Fire conducted a river rescue drill at Yokuts Park and the running total of drownings since 1968 was formally updated.

At Yokuts, officials were hopeful the spectacle of the rescue-team drill will make an impression on the local population. But what about the people who actually drown in the river? For the most part, they don’t live here.

The Sheriff’s Office updated the death toll posted at the west-facing mouth of the Kern River Canyon. With eight deaths in 2022, it’s now at 325 people lost over the past 55 years. Of those, 106 have drowned just since 2000. But what would you expect from the deadliest river in America? That’s right – the Kern is considered the most dangerous river in the United States.

The vast majority of Kern River drownings, including at least six of last year’s eight drownings, were out-of-town visitors, most from Southern California. Anecdotal evidence tells us that’s typical.

County Fire spokesman Andrew Freeborn acknowledged the challenge of getting word out to visitors from outside the county who may not know about the Kern’s deadly nature.

“You’ve touched on something that is a sad reality,” Freeborn said. “We’ve seen a lot of years in the past where these individuals that are losing their lives in the Kern River are in fact from areas outside of Kern County.”

One possible solution: Public service announcements broadcast in cities outside Kern County. The county has budgeted for it.

“We talk about the Kern River – all of us do here locally,” Freeborn said. “We understand: You better respect the Kern River. And sometimes that gets missed” outside of Kern.

Friday’s rescue drill was part media event, part actual training. Rescuers lobbed bright-orange rope bags out to helmeted swimmers who pulled their way in. Or, with a colleague stationed on the riverbank and backup rescuers farther down the bank, rescuers went in after endangered swimmers and used the pull of the river to swing them ashore.

“The water we know is always moving downstream,” said Kern County Fire Engineer Ryan McKinley, one of the trainers. “Utilizing that to do the work for us, if we’re attached to a rope, which is then attached to a point on the bank, it’ll always pendulum into one of the banks so we can safely egress.”

That principle is effective no matter what county the distressed swimmer comes from.

Local victims of the Kern River’s enticing lure and relentless grip wouldn’t really have an excuse if they watched Friday’s rescue drills. It’s getting the word out to the tourists – to the out-of-towners who actually drown in the river – that’s the challenge.