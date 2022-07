BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 36-year-old man from Panorama City drowned June 19 in the Kern River, coroner’s officials say.

Roberto Andres Gamez Suazo was witnessed swimming in the river when he went below the water and didn’t surface, a coroner’s release says. He was pulled from the water and taken to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead.