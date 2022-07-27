BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was seen going under water and not resurfacing at the Kern River in Hart Park on July 25.

Omar Martinez, 35, of Los Angeles, Calif. was identified as the victim, according to the county coroner’s office. Martinez was seen going under water on July 25 just after 7:30 p.m.

According to the coroner’s office his body was recovered on July 26 and he was confirmed dead at the scene by Kern County Search and Rescue.

A post-death examination will be conducted, according to the coroner’s office.