Kern River cleanup event to be held on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday is Earth Day around the world, and this weekend you can help clean up the Kern River.

Bring Back the Kern and the Kern River Parkway Foundation are hosting a community volunteer cleanup at the San Miguel Commemorative Grove on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Bring Back the Kern says this area is dramatically impacted by trash.

The city’s rapid response teams are working this week to remove larger pieces of trash from the riverbed and they will be providing dumpsters for the event.

The San Miguel Commemorative Grove is located just off Manor Street, north of Panorama Drive and Union Avenue.