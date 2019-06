Highway 178 was closed on Saturday afternoon while CHP investigated a deadly crash.

Just before 3:45 p.m., officers say that a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Highway 178. That’s when the motorcyclist crossed over double yellow lines, drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into a SUV. He died at the scene.

The motorcyclist has since been identified as 21-year-old Henry Ross Dobbs of Bakersfield.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.