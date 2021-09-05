Kern River Brewing Company wins multiple awards at state beer brewing competition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local brewery is among the best in the state and have the hardware to prove it.

Kern River Brewing in Kernville went head-to-head with other craft brewing pubs across the state for the California Craft Brewers Cup and came away with four medals.

According to the company’s Instagram page, the brewery took home three silvers and a bronze for its Gravity Check IPA, Brown Claw porter, Lovely sour and Just Outstanding IPA.

Eric Giddens is the co-owner of Kern River Brewing Company with his wife Rebecca. He says it feels good to receive an award for the brewery’s hard work.

“We’ve been around 15 years and we take a lot of pride in the quality of our beer and to get that kind of recognition from judges it feels good,” he said.

Giddens also said California is home to the best craft breweries in the nation and it’s nice to go up against the best of the best and represent a small mountain community.