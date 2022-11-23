BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET — After earning multiple awards throughout its 18-year history, Kern River Brewing Company has announced they are now a 100 percent employee-owned business.

In a news release, KRBC says the announcement was made possible thanks to the newly-created Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). All eligible employees will be granted shares of company stock each year, at no extra cost, which will allow employees to earn ownership throughout their service to the brewery and restaurant while accumulating retirement wealth.

“We have been moving towards being employee-owned for a while now,” co-founder Eric Giddens said in the news release.

“Our employees are so much a part of our success that we felt this was the best path forward for our collective futures and Rebecca and I are so happy to be able to make this announcement today.”

Established in 2005, KRBC remains a family-owned brewery and restaurant located in Kernville. For more information visit their website.