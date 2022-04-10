BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern River Blue Star Moms chapter is inviting the community to fill care packages for soldiers.

You are asked to drop off donations of snacks, socks, games and other goods for active duty military stationed overseas.

The Blue Star Moms are hosting their event Monday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Salty’s at 6801 White Lane.

Organizers say they want to let the troops know their hometown is missing them and thinking of them.

Some items requested:

Food items: Beef jerky, individually packaged foods

Drink items: Individually wrapped teas, ground coffee, creamer and sweetener packs, hot chocolate/cider packs

Snack items: Snack bars – breakfast, protein, granola, popcorn, nuts, trail mix, dried fruit

Candy/sweets items: Pop Tarts, gum, mints, cookies

Hygiene/clothing items: Razors and shaving cream, body wash, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hand sanitizer, baby wipes, lip balm, T-shirts, sunscreen

Recreation: Puzzle and word game books, board games, disposable cameras, batteries, magazines, movies or TV shows on DVD,

Miscellaneous: Small microwavable plastic bowls, snack or sandwich sized Zip-lock bags

You can call 661-279-0101 or email kernriverbluestarmoms@gmail.com about donations.