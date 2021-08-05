Kern restaurant chain ordered to pay $200K in back wages

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — La Fonda Taqueria y Mariscos has been ordered to pay $200,000 in back wages after an investigation found the local chain failed to pay overtime wages to employees, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The chain, which has locations in Shafter, Wasco and Bakersfield, paid overtime at straight-time hourly rates, often in cash, the department said in a news release. Employers also failed to keep complete time and payroll records.

The back wages will go to 49 employees, including cooks and cashiers, the department said. Additionally, the department issued a $23,265 fine.

“Restaurant industry workers are among the lowest-paid essential employees in our nation and are often unaware of their most basic rights,” said Wage and Hour Division Assistant District Director Patricia Canites in the release. “Violations like these are all too common and the U.S. Department of Labor is committed to using every enforcement tool available to achieve compliance from employers who willfully violate the law, hurt workers and their families, and take an unlawful advantage of their competitors that abide by the law.”

For more information about the Fair Labor Standards Act and other laws enforced by the department, call 866-487-9243. There’s also a search tool for those who think they may be owed back wages.