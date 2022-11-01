BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is usually celebrated between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2.

It’s a traditional Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of deceased relatives with a reunion that includes gifts of food, drink and celebration. Living family relatives treat the deceased as honored guests during their celebrations, and leave the deceased family members favorite food and other gifts at gravesites or on the ‘ofrendas’ built in their homes.

We asked Kern residents to share their photos honoring the dead.

Palla Elementary 3rd Grade teacher Isabelle Delere’s class, with their families, put together some projects for the holiday over the past few weeks.

Resident Margaret Garza celebrates her family this Dia de los Muertos.

Resident Elizabeth Moreno celebrates her lost loved ones.

