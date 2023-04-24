BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Affordable housing is a big challenge in Bakersfield and many Kern County residents are feeling the consequences.

Like Kern County Residents Christian Tsouras and Annmarie Lawson.

“I have been homeless before, so I wish when I was looking it was more available than it is nowadays,” Tsouras said.

“When it comes to apartments it’s totally impossible, what little savings you have is no longer because you have to use it to find housing,” Lawson said.

As the city finds strategies and actions to address affordable housing a big factor it will be looking at is the cost burden housing has on residents.

The cost burden is a big indicator of how well a city is meeting its mandate to provide housing that is affordable to a community.

According to the city’s affordable housing strategy data, in 2019, about 37% of all Bakersfield households were cost-burdened and 21% were severely cost-burdened.

Households paying over 30% of their income are considered cost burden and households paying more than 50% of their income are considered severely cost burdened. Leaving many residents homeless after spending most of their income on housing.

“My rent and my housing bill just to stay somewhere would be way more than all of my other bills combined,” Kern County resident Kyle Kopperman said.

“No one should have to live in their car, no one should have to pay an extra fee to get a gym membership to take a shower instead of having a place to stay,” Tsouras said.

This is why many want to see more affordable housing come to Bakersfield.

“There is enough space for everybody,” Kopperman said.

“Providing homes for everybody to have a roof over their heads cannot be a bad idea, it cannot be a bad idea,” Lawson said.

But it is in the city’s hands as to what happens next and the city of Bakersfield will discuss affordable housing Tuesday at the Housing and Homelessness Committee meeting at noon at 1600 Truxtun Avenue.

