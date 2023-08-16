BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Housing affordability in California fell to the lowest level since 2007, with interest rates above 6% and home prices elevated by a shortage of inventory, according to a new report by the California Realtors Association.

“When I first moved here it was more reasonable, now it’s not as reasonable, you have to be in a certain bracket to be able to afford a house, so a lot of people are stuck having to live in apartments,” Bakersfield resident Samesha “Sammie” Shelton said.

Shelton moved here in 2015, hoping to find an affordable home for her and her children and said since then housing prices have increased so high it has forced her to live in an apartment.

“It’s hard like the food and taking care of kids and doing all that and trying to afford rent and trying to find rent and then trying to find something that is affordable for you to live in and that’s in a nice neighborhood it’s really hard,” Shelton said.

Shelton is not the only one facing this housing problem. According to the report by the California Realtors Association, less than one in five people (16%) can afford a median-priced existing single-family home in California.

In comparison to the first quarter of 2012, where the percentage of home buyers who could purchase a median-priced single-family home in California was as high as 56%. However, Real Estate Agent Arik Haydn shares that he doesn’t see this price trend lasting much longer.

“We’re seeing high mark-ups across the board everywhere, we’re seeing high mark-ups for very little, and I think the consumer is starting to have enough,” said Haydn.

According to the report, Kern County was ranked the 31st most affordable county in the state, with the report stating the median home price was $380,000 and the minimum qualifying income was $95,200. However, Shelton shares that she thinks the county will continue to become less affordable as Bakersfield continues to grow into a large urban city.

“They’re trying to build up Bakersfield but they’re building up the economy too like the price on the rent and affordable housing is not affordable anymore,” said Shelton.

For more information on the report, click here.