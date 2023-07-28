BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It may be a little longer until Kern County can consume some of the most sought-after fish tacos from Ricky’s Fish Tacos.

Owner Ricky Piña had plans of taking his acclaimed food truck from the City of Angels to southeast Bakersfield but he’s waiting for a permit from the health department.

According to the health department, Ricky’s Tacos submitted a mobile food facility application to Environmental Health Thursday afternoon, and it could take a week before it’s approved.