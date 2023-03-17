BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County residents whose homes were damaged by recent storms may be eligible for assistance from state or federal officials, county officials said in a news release Friday.

Kern County Fire Department officials said the county is working with federal and state officials to determine if any government assistance can be authorized for local residents.

It is important that county officials can provide a list of damaged homes, fire officials said.

If your home was damaged, officials urge you to complete a brief survey by Friday, March 17. Fire officials said assessment teams will be deployed Saturday, March 18.

Click here for the survey.