Kern residents flock to California City ahead of 10-months after ‘Cal City Boys’went missing

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) – A community prayer on Saturday morning marked another month that has gone by with no sign of missing ‘Cal City Boys’, Orrin, and Orson West. Supporters came together at the California City home where the boys last lived.

Keisha Stevenson, a family friend, leads the community in prayer outside of the California City home where Orson and Orrin West went missing.

“This is where they allegedly went missing, so we came to pray on this place,” said Keisha Stevenson, as she led the prayer with dozens of supporters.

As another month goes by, the hope of this family does not diminish.

“We’re still searching for the boys,” said Rossana Wills, the boy’s biological cousin. “Trying to bring it to the house and remind everyone that we are still out here.”

The case has drawn attention and support from many in the community, including family members of other missing people out of California City.



“There is a lot of Cal City supporters that have been here since day one,” said Wills. “Them coming and supporting us, we are able to support them, so it brings us together and it brought us really close, we’re like family.”

The monthly community prayers take place every month on the anniversary of when the children went missing. There is a community prayer planned in Bakersfield and the community is invited.

Cars at a community prayer in California City are adorned with banners alerting the community of the missing boys.



“We want people to know that we are not silent,” said Stevenson. “The case will not go cold and to the people in the neighborhood, please, if you know something, say something.”

The boys went missing on December 21st, 2020. The Bakersfield Police Department is in charge of the investigation. Anyone with information about their disappearance is asked to call the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.