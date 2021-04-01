Kern residents, Bakersfield Police react to Derek Chauvin trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today marks the fourth day of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd. It’s a case stirring conversation about police brutality around the nation. Just days into a trial expected to last weeks, footage of George Floyd’s arrest has dominated the proceedings. Derek Chauvin’s defense hasn’t started yet, but some Kern residents say they’ve already seen enough.

“It was overwhelming seeing everything coming at you at once,” said Vincent Alvarez, a Bakersfield resident.

In opening statements Monday, Chauvin’s defense blamed Floyd’s death on opioid use and a heart condition. But two separate autopsies say Floyd died from suffocation. Widely circulated video shows Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

“I don’t really know what defense they can use for the amount of time he had the knee on his neck,” said Alvarez. “I have all respect for policemen, it’s just I don’t know what they can do with the evidence. It’s overwhelming.”

Closer to home, the Bakersfield Police Department has faced several excessive force lawsuits over the last few years and an ongoing investigation by the state’s Department of Justice. The department says it’s made changes to strengthen public trust following Floyd’s death.

“Immediately following that we suspended the use of the carotid restraint, which depending on who you talk to, is a chokehold,” said Sgt. Robert Pair, Public Information Officer for the Bakersfield Police Department. “We want to work at the will of our community, and that’s the entire community.”

Experts expect Chauvin’s trial to last several weeks.