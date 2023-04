BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Regional Center reported that one of their clients is missing and was last seen April 6, according to officials.

Jorge Duenas, 42, was last seen at his home on Macerata Court, according to officials. Members of the Kern Regional Center attempted to contact Duenas but his phone is off.

Photo provided by Kern Regional Center.

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating.

If you have any information on Duenas’ whereabouts contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.