Kern Radiology to offer free mammograms for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Radiology and local businesses are partnering to offer free screening mammograms for Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Friday, Oct. 23.

The free service will take place at Kern Radiology on Stockdale Highway from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You must be at least 40 years old and a Kern County resident with no previous mammogram in the last year to qualify.

Registration is required and appointments are available on a first come, first serve basis. Call or text (661) 281-8760 to schedule your appointment by Oct. 14.