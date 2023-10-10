BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The final numbers are in for a local fundraiser for a noble cause — and it’s a big accomplishment.

KERN Radio and The Ralph Bailey Show recently wrapped up a fundraiser for Honor Flight Kern County amid an upcoming flight dedicated to Native American veterans.

Ralph Bailey announced on Tuesday night in a social media post that $51,711.10 was raised for Honor Flight Kern County in this year’s fundraiser — surpassing the goal of $50,000.

The Native American Honor Flight will take place on Nov. 1, according to Lili Marsh, Director of Honor Flight Kern County.

You can still donate to Honor Flight Kern County by visiting their website.