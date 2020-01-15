KERN Radio host Ralph Bailey reports Bakersfield will name new city manager at Friday press conference

Christian Clegg speaks at a Stockton City Council meeting on May 23, 2018. / Photo: City of Stockton

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local radio station says the City of Bakersfield has selected a new city manager and will make its official announcement later this week.

KERN Radio and Ralph Bailey of “The Ralph Bailey Show” say the city will name Stockton Deputy City Manager Christian Clegg as Bakersfield’s city manager, replacing Alan Tandy who recently retired after 27 years on the job.

KGET has not been independently able to confirm Clegg’s hiring.

According to Clegg’s bio on the City of Stockton’s page, he has been with the City of Stockton since 2011. His work in Stockton included strategic planning, legislative affairs and special projects, the website says.

Clegg’s career in local government includes stops in Johnson County, Kansas and Tacoma, Washington.

KERN Radio and Bailey say the city will hold a press conference Friday to make the formal announcement.