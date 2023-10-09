BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KERN Radio and “The Ralph Bailey Show” have wrapped up their annual Honor Flight Fundraiser.

Over the past six years, KERN Radio has raised nearly $250,000 to send more than 150 veterans to our nation’s capitol. Last week, Ralph and his listeners raised more than $40,000, and it’s all going toward a very special Honor Flight — the Native American Honor Flight.

“This flight is different for a few reasons — it’s solely Native American veterans, a population that in terms of its own population, served in greater percentages than any other group in the country,’ said Lili Marsh, Director of Honor Flight Kern County. “Last year, the Native American veterans memorial was dedicated in Washington D.C. November is Native American Heritage Month, and so we’re heading out of here on Nov. 1 with the help of this community once again.”

You can still donate to Honor Flight by visiting their website.