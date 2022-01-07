Kern Public Works will pick up bulky waste for free this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County residents will have the opportunity to get rid of their bulky household waste items for free this weekend.

Kern County Public Works is holding a bulky waste collection event on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at three locations in Bakersfield.

Bulky waste drop off locations:

Kern County Fairgrounds: 1142 South P St. (enter at northeast corner of parking lot)

Kern Medical: 1700 Mt. Vernon Ave. (enter at Flower Street parking lot)

Meadows Field Airport: 1401 Skyway Dr. (enter at Airport Drive and Skyway Drive)

Bulky waste includes household appliances and large household items including refrigerators, water heaters, furniture, electronics, barbecue grills, mattresses and more, according to Kern Public Works.

Tires will also be accepted by the Cesar Chavez Environmental Corps.

Residents in the unincorporated metro Bakersfield area can schedule a curbside bulky waste pickup for up to two items per month by calling 661-322-6863.