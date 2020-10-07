Kern Public Works schedules virtual cleanup for November

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Works has scheduled a virtual cleanup in November, the second to be held this year.

The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 7 at any time during daylight hours. Residents throughout the county are asked to volunteer 15 to 30 minutes of their time cleaning up areas around their neighborhood, local park or property.

“We had such a fantastic turnout with the first virtual cleanup, we wanted to hone in on this community engagement and continue this ongoing cleanup effort,” said Zechariah Garcia, public works’ marketing and promotions associate.

Those who participate are asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

To register, click here.