Kern Public Works releases list of October waste collection events

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Works Department has released a list of hazardous waste collection events for October.

The events are for residential waste only, which can be dropped off free of charge. That includes household cleaners, personal hygiene products, pesticides, paint products, swimming pool chemicals and automotive products.

Events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 2 and 30 at Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 12001 Tehachapi Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at Taft Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 13351 Elk Hills Road, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Boron Recycling & Sanitary Landfill at 11400 Boron Ave.

No more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste should be transported per trip, containers should be sealed and properly labeled and materials not mixed, according to the department.