Kern Public Works hosting bulky waste collection event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Works Department will host its annual Fall Bulky Waste Collection on Nov. 7.

Three locations will accept residential bulky waste from 8 a.m. to noon, according to a release. Items that will be accepted include refrigerators, water heaters, mattresses, furniture and electronics. No commercial waste will be accepted.

Following are the locations that will accept the waste:

Meadows Field International Terminal, 1401 Skyway Drive, off Airport and Skyway drives

Kern Medical, 1700 Mt. Vernon Ave., in the Flower Street parking lot

Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St. parking lot, northwest corner

Residents in the unincorporated metro Bakersfield area can scheduled a curbside bulky waste pickup for up to two items per month by calling 661-322-6863.