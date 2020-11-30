Kern Public Works holding waste collection event Saturday

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Residents can drop off household hazardous waste free of charge Saturday at the Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill.

The drop-off is for residential waste only, such as household cleaners, personal hygiene products, herbicides, pet care products, automotive products and swimming pool chemicals, said a release from Kern County Public Works. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.

Household waste can also be dropped off at the following locations:

Metro-Bakersfield SWF, 4951 Standard St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Mojave SWF, 17035 Finnin St., 9 a.m. to noon the first Saturday every other month (January, March, May, July, September, November).

Ridgecrest SWF, 3301 Bowman Road, open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month.

Public Works officials urge residents to transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than 5 gallons in a single container. Containers should be properly labeled and not leaking, and materials should not be mixed.