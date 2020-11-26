Kern Public Officials talk about their plans for Thanksgiving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The holidays look different for everyone this year – including for public officials. Many of them are getting ready for a modified Thanksgiving. Most of Kern’s elected officials are staying home with their immediate families. Congressman Kevin McCarthy is no exception.

“Im so thankful to be an American,” McCarthy said. “My wife and my daughter we will spend thanksgiving together and we will continue to pray for our nation and our health. And for the safety of everyone in entire nation.”

Supervisor Leticia Perez says she usually has hundreds of family and friends over. This year – she’ll have dinner with only her husband and kids. They raised a turkey in their backyard all year to eat on Thanksgiving day, but those plans have also changed.

“Well this is a member of our family,” Perez said. “We have had her and cared for her, she’s had a good life here, and this year she gets a full pardon so, I think 2020 has been her year indeed.”

Supervisor Mike Maggard says he’ll volunteer at a local homeless shelter the morning of Thanksgiving and will spend the rest of the day at home with his wife. They’re making the traditional meal, but they’ll serve it to their family in an untraditional way.

”Instead of having her extended family over to our home tomorrow, we will prepare little to-go packages,” Maggard said. “And she or I will run them to the street to her various family members as they drive-by.”

Michelle Corson from Kern Public Health will make dinner with her husband and hang out with their two dogs.

”I had some relatives that were going to be visiting, they planned it a year ago and that trip has been cancelled,” Corson said. “That’s disappointing but its the right thing to do and I think a lot of families would have similar stories.”

Assembly member Rudy Salas says he’s thankful to have tomorrow night with his family.

”We know so many people have lost their lives because of COVID,” Salas said. “So we should be thankful for actually enjoying and having the family we do have around us. So I’ll be reflecting on that with my family and enjoying a nice Thanksgiving meal.”

Ryan Alsop – Kern’s Chief Administrative Officer – says he’s looking forward to going for a run and spending the day with his wife and kids. Their dinner menu includes a lobster mac and cheese and green beans with bacon.

“Typically we’ve got a house full of folks, we’ve got family down in Southern California that we visit,” Alsop said. “But we’re staying home this year. It’ll just be me and my immediate family.”

Every official said this year- they’re most grateful for their health.