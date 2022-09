BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Kern Public Health is hosting a monkeypox vaccination clinic on Friday in east Bakersfield, according to health officials.

Health officials said the clinic is scheduled for Sept. 9 at the Richard Prado East Bakersfield Senior Center. The hours of the vaccination clinic are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you plan on getting the vaccine you are encouraged to fill out a registration form on the Kern Public Health website.