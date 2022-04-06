BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — County officials are stressing the importance of water safety as temperatures begin to rise.

On Wednesday, Kern Public Health advocates shared more about their “Water Watchers” program and basic water safety tips.

Kern County Water Watchers report about five drownings every year. Three quarters of those drownings involved a child under 2 years old. and over half of them happened in a pool. More than 80% of the incidents took place due to a lack of supervision.

“There is not a magic number as to how many adults need to be watching children swimming, but the more people you have that know how to swim watching children and that they can pull them out is so important,” Kern County Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan said.

Here are some tips to keep kids safe: