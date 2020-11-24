Kern Public Health says it will not shut down outdoor dining, continues to follow state guidelines

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Los Angeles County’s decision to shut down outdoor dining is alarming to local restaurants. Restaurants are waiting in anticipation for an increase in dining restrictions like we’ve seen in L.A. County.

“Patio closures for restaurants right now, that’s the nail in the coffin,” said Don Bynum, Owner of Temblor Brewing Company.

“It puts chills on us all the time when we hear something new all things things going on,” said Peter Cabrera, Manager at La Costa on Stockdale Hwy. “That would impact us really bad this time, for sure.”

Local eateries have responded to constantly changing restrictions from the state. Many have upgraded their outdoor dining to stay open.

“It’s really sad you know,” Cabreras said. “Because we’ve followed every safety guideline that we have to follow. And to have everything change week after week or month after month it’s really hard because they invest so much money on outside.”

With thousands of new cases in the past week – Kern hasn’t been able to flatten the curve. Health experts say Kern should expect new restrictions soon.

“Right now 41 of the 58 counties in California are in the purple tier,” said Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer at Kern Medical. “So doing things like takeout only and contactless pickup would be ideal and I do see us heading in that direction very quickly.”

But Michelle Corson from Kern County Public Health says the decision will be made by the state, not Kern County.

“There has been no discussion of taking any stricter action than what the state has already imposed on us,” Corson said.

Kern Public Health encourages everyone to continue following restrictions so our businesses can stay open.