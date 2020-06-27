Kern Public Health reports a total of 4,350 COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths as of Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Public health officials on Saturday reported there have been a total of 4,350 positive coronavirus cases in the county and 65 deaths attributed to complications from the virus since the pandemic began.

So far, 3,126 residents have recovered.

There have been 469 positive COVID-19 cases among those 17 and under, 2,499 cases for those 18 to 49, 901 cases among those 50 to 64 and 471 cases for those 65 and older, according to the public health website.

There have been 50,581 negative tests, and 705 tests are pending, the website says.