Kern Public Health reports 8 new COVID-19 death, 707 cases over

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported eight new COVID-19 deaths and 707 cases Tuesday.

This brings the county’s totals to 222,651 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,040 deaths, and 176,499 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 601,041 negative COVID-19 tests and 222,651 positive tests, while 2,261 tests are pending.

There have been 408 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,524 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 25,627 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 391 of them being hospitalized and 104,011 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,322 of them being hospitalized.

As of Monday, Kern County has 231 COVID-19 related hospitalizations and another 49 are in the ICU, according to Kern Public Health.

At this time 458,439 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 462,212 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 44.39, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 78.59.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.