Kern Public Health reports 347 new COVID cases, with county surpassing 40,000 total cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Public Health on Thursday reported 347 new coronavirus cases, sending the county past 40,000 cases since the pandemic began in March.

There have been a total of 40,337 Kern residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said. No new deaths were reported Thursday, the death toll remaining at 448.

The department reported 18,339 residents have recovered, with another 11,721 presumed recovered. There have been 217,464 tests that have come back negative, and 210 were pending.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.