BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 3 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,267 cases Friday.

This brings the county’s totals to 253,155 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,456 deaths, and 243,776 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 677,428 negative COVID-19 tests and 253,155 positive tests, while 976 tests are pending.

There have been 3,868 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 3,477 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 39,747 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 784 of them being hospitalized and 148 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 120,354 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,924 of them being hospitalized and 1,115 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 485,550 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 435,101 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 19.30, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 60.12.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.