Kern Public Health reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 510 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 510 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 134,397 cases and 1,515 deaths. The department says 44,025 residents have recovered and 76,259 are presumed recovered. An additional 12,495 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 317 are in a hospital.

The department said 473,987 tests have come back negative and 508are pending.

There have been 80,090 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 23,281 in those 50 to 64 years old, 19,237 in those under 18 and 11,701 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 173 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, 73 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom, four cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and three cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa.

Kern County also has nine cases of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and one case of the B.1.526 Iota variant. Both are considered variants of interest, according to the CDC.

Kern County Public Health also released new data regarding local COVID-19 deaths. Those 65 and older continue to be the most affected age group, accounting for 64.09 percent of all deaths. A majority of deaths continue to have comorbidities. Hispanics account for 56.4 percent of COVID-19 deaths, while Kern’s Hispanic population is 52.6%.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.