Kern Public Health provides safety tips as excessive heat warning issued for Valley this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An excessive heat warning is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley from Tuesday through Thursday, according to the Kern County Department of Public Health Services Department.

The department says high temperatures from 101 to 107 degrees are expected each afternoon and wants to remind the public to protect themselves from extremely hot temperatures, which can pose a substantial health risk, especially for vulnerable populations such as the elderly and people with chronic conditions.

Heat-related illness includes: cramps, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and death. Warning signs of heat-related illnesses may include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, headache and nausea. Vomiting, paleness, tiredness and dizziness can also be indicators of heat-related illness.

Tips to stay safe during this period of excessive heat:

Drink plenty of water even if you are not thirsty. Avoid alcohol.

Avoid outdoor physical exertion during the hottest parts of the day. Reduce exposure to the sun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. when UV rays are strongest, and keep physical activities to a minimum during that time.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat to cover the face and neck and loose-fitting clothing to keep cool and to protect your skin from the sun.

Regularly check on any elderly relatives or friends who live alone. Many may be on medications which increase likelihood of dehydration.

To prevent overheating, use cool compresses, misting, showers and baths. Seek immediate medical attention if you experience a rapid, strong pulse, you feel delirious or have a body temperature above 102 degrees.

Never leave infants, children, elderly or pets in a parked car. It can take as little as 10 minutes for the temperature inside a car to rise to levels that can kill.