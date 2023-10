BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Department launched a Community Health Assessment project for the community’s feedback.

The public health department is asking the community to fill out a survey that will help officials prioritize areas to focus on in the 2024-27 health improvement plan.

The health department will be giving away four $50 gift cards.

To take the survey go Kern County Public Health Department website or click here.