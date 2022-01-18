Kern Public Health hosting pop-up COVID vaccine clinics in East Bakersfield this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Public Health Services Department will be hosting a series of pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in East Bakersfield this week.

The pop-up clinics will be held at Heritage Park, located at 8636 Bernard St. The site will be walk-ups only, with no appointments. Attendees can choose between receiving the Pfizer or J&J vaccines.

Clinic Schedule:

Wednesday, 1/19: 8 – 11 a.m. and 2 – 6 p.m.

Thursday, 1/20: 3 – 6 p.m.

Friday, 1/21: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Saturday, 1/22: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sunday, 1/23: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Visit Kern Public Health’s website for more information on COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites throughout the county.

The federal government is also now offering free at-home COVID-19 tests that can be ordered online and mailed to your house. There is a limit of one order per household, with each order containing four testing kits. Tests usually ship within 7-12 days of ordering. All you need is your name and address.

Click this link to order a free at-home COVID-19 test.





