Kern Public Health holding back-to-school vaccine clinics

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Department is holding several back-to-school vaccine clinics at the Kern County Fairgrounds throughout August.

Schedule an appointment for the low-cost vaccines by calling 661-321-3000.

Parents are asked to bring their children’s shot records. Masks are required on site. Kern Public Health says they accept CHDP, Medi-Cal, Kern Family Health Net and most private insurances. They also accept cash, checks and credit cards.

Vaccination clinics:

Monday, Aug. 9 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16 – 8 a .m. to 6 p.m.

– 8 a .m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Kern County Fairgrounds is located at 1142 P St.