Kern public health director expresses concerns about state-regulated skilled nursing facilities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — State-regulated skilled nursing facilities have been hit especially hard since the COVID outbreak hit the Golden Empire in March. But on Tuesday — months after COVID hit Kern — Kern County’s public health director said many of the state-regulated skilled nursing facilities in Kern still are not doing enough to protect residents and staff.

“Our worry is this is going to quikly develop into something that we can’t contain,” said Matt Constantine, director of Kern County Public Health Department, as he spoke in front of the Kern County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

In fact, Constantine outlined several areas of concern Tuesday.

The first, he said, involves Valley Convalescent Hospital and Kingston Healthcare Center, two state-regulated facilities in Kern facing “a significant uncontrolled outbreak.”

Constantine said the outbreaks at the sites have worsened because of how the facilities are responding to the outbreak.

“Those two are still admitting new patients,” Constantine said. “That’s not ok. Not when they havn’t controlled the outbreak. Not when they don’t know how don and doff PPE correctly. That’s not ok. The state needs to intervene and stop that,” he continued.

Constantine also said he was concerned to learn employees at 12 of the 19 facilities have tested positive for COVID. Some facilities, per Constantine, have been uncooperative.

“Some of the skilled nursing facilities were reluctant to allow us to test, because in their words — if we identified a positive employee then we will make them go home instead of going to work. The approach they’re taking clearly demonstrates they don’t understand the significance of the issue.”

The state has asked every facility to develop a plan to test staff and residents, but when the Kern County Public Health Department followed up at some facilities, county health officials were told such a plan was not available, according to Constantine.

“Delano District Skilled Nursing Facility has not created a program, and we said it’s been seven days, they said yeah sorry we can’t do it.”

The facilities are solely regulated by the state, which means the state reports the number of cases and deaths associated with skilled nursing facilities. But Constantine said Tuesday the state’s numbers are not clear.

“We have now five sources of information we get daily. Every one of those differs. They don’t reconcile,” Constantine said.

“I can’t get an accurate count of employees who are sick. I can’t even get an accurate count of the number of residents who have passed away from covid-19. If I don’t have accurate data, I can’t track our progress or how serious it is… What they post on the [state] website is wrong.”